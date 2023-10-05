COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A beloved bearcat has died at 13 years old, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced Thursday.

Penny the binturong was humanely euthanized after her care team discovered heart issues during a scheduled procedure, the zoo said in a Facebook post. She came the zoo a decade ago from Florida and became an “inseparable part” of the care team’s lives.

“Penny was more than just a binturong; she was an ambassador for her species,” the zoo’s post read.

Binturongs are native to southeast Asia and mainly eat small animals, insects, fruits and berries. Their diet also makes them excellent pollinators, especially for figs, which the zoo said is their main food source.

The zoo said Penny was a particularly personable bearcat — and always greeted care team members with a serious case of bedhead.