COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is partnering with Versiti Blood Center of Ohio for its summer blood drive on Thursday.

It’s an effort to raise awareness about the need for blood donations, according to a release from the group. The blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the zoo’s Africa Event Center, and a ticket isn’t required for entry to donate.

Anyone who donates blood will receive a BOGO Zoombezi Bay ticket and will be entered into Versiti’s Ride to Save sweepstakes where they have a chance to win a motorcycle. Along with the blood drive, there will also be a voluntary plasma collection on Lance the giraffe as well.

Anyone who is 17 years or older who is healthy and meets eligibility requirements can donate. Appointments are recommended but walk-ins are also welcome. Donors are asked to bring a photo ID that includes their birth date and are encouraged to eat and drink water before donating.

For more information or to set up an appointment to donate, click here.