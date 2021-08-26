Columbus Zoo announces name of 2-month-old baby elephant

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo has announced the name of a male Asian elephant calf born June 16.
The big boy’s name is “Frankie.” He was named by a donor family in honor of their late mother, according to the zoo.
Frankie’s mom is Phoebe, a 33-year old Asian elephant, and dad is 33-year year old Hank.
“While Phoebe and Hank had the opportunity to breed, this has been unsuccessful in the past and she was artificially inseminated,” according to the zoo’s web site.
According to the zoo, elephants have the longest gestational period of all mammals at 22 months!
Frankie is Phoebe’s fourth calf born at the Columbus Zoo. Her last calf died a few weeks after her birth in 2018 from a bacterial infection, according to the zoo.