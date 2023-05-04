COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – In an effort to raise awareness for children’s mental health, the On Our Sleeves movement is holding a 5K at the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium.

The event starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday and will be hosted in person and virtually. On Our Sleeves, created by Nationwide Children’s Hospital, is an initiative to help kids by providing free, educational resources on mental health. Director of Development for On Our Sleeves, Morgen Spon, said all of the money raised from the 5K will go towards the program.

“Those funds help support our mission through various ways,” Spon said. “Oftentimes, it’s really allowing us to develop and create those resources.”

Spon said the funds can also provide classroom kits to promote mental health, resources for coaches to support their athletes and help for parents as well. The program also helps families start conversations by giving children a voice to talk about how they are feeling.

“On Our Sleeves is really focused on getting kids to open up and talk about how they are feeling, and we have a great set of resources called our conversation starter cards,” said Spon. “You can find various topics to figure out how you can really support your child’s mental health.”

To register for the 5K, you can click here. Registration for the in-person event is sold out, but you can still sign-up for the virtual 5K. All participants will receive a shirt and a medal. It is $1 to register with the commitment to raise or donate a minimum of $50 by May 6.

For more resources from On Our Sleeves and their mission, you can find them here.

If you, your child or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, there are resources available.

24/7 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: 988

24/7 Crisis Text Helpline: Text 4HOPE to 741741

Nationwide Children’s Hospital Psychiatric Crisis Assistance: 614-722-1800

Franklin County Suicide Prevention Hotline: 614-221-5445