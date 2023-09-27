COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is celebrating Halloween with its annual Boo at the Zoo. Guests can enjoy the special events every weekend through the month of October.

Boo at the Zoo features several spooky activities including train rides, trick-or-treating, tours and more for all guests. Anyone who attends is encouraged to wear a Halloween costume. All of the event’s activities are included in the price of the regular zoo admission or membership.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)

Below is a list of events happening at this year’s celebration:

Tommy C. Turtle’s Trick or Treat Trail

Jessie’s Jack-O-Lantern Journey

Halloween meet-and-greets

Character Craze Hay Maze

Giant Pumpkin Carving (Live demonstrations will be held every Saturday during Boo at the Zoo)

Zoo Boo Choo-Choo train ride through Vertebrate Village

Adventure Sky Wheel

Sydnee Koala’s Royal Carousel

4-D Theater

Community Dance Performers

Animal presentations with Sea Lion Training Tales, Dive Into Adventure, and Cheetah Runs

Pumpkin Smash Enrichment Day (Oct. 28)

Boo at the Zoo is held from 5-8 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sundays.

For a full schedule of the activities and ticket information, click here.