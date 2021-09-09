Blood shortage prompts blood drive at the Columbus Zoo

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is taking steps to help alleviate the blood shortage that’s now affecting Ohio.

According to Versiti Blood Center of Ohio, donations are down 40%, with fewer people booking appointments.

On September 15, the Zoo is partnering with Versiti for a blood drive at the Zoo’s Africa Event Center. Appointments can be booked online for spots from 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Versiti says blood donation takes less than one hour to complete and that just one donation can save up to three lives.

As a thank you to donors, the Zoo is giving out a Good Any Day ticket for ZOMBIEzi Bay, the Zoo’s new Halloween attraction.

More information can be found on the Zoo’s website.

