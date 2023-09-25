POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — Belle the Dexter cow, the matriarch of the small herd of the animal at the Columbus zoo, has died.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced the cow’s death on social media Monday.

Belle arrived in Columbus in 2015 when she was under 1 year old.

“She was known for her stubbornness, which she wielded with finesse thanks to her size,” the zoo posted to Facebook. “Gaining her trust was no easy feat, but once you did, she was a true rock star.”

Dexter cows, which originated in Ireland, are considered a heritage breed, meaning that when mated together, they reproduce the same breed type, according to the Livestock Conservancy. The zoo posted that farmers use the Dexters for their small size and gentle demeanor.

The zoo said Belle enjoyed sunbathing, rubbing on brushes, and had “a personality that was larger than life.”

“Her distinct moo could always be heard when she had something to say,” the zoo posted.

The zoo is waiting for the results of a necropsy to determine the cause of Belle’s death. She was under the care of the zoo’s animal care and animal health teams.

“Belle left an indelible mark on our hearts, and we will forever cherish the memories we shared with her,” the zoo’s post concluded.