POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is getting a new attraction in the form of sky-high views.

One month after regaining its zoological accreditation, the zoo announced the Adventure Sky Wheel will open on Saturday, May 27, and stick around for the remainder of 2023. It will be brought to the zoo and installed by the Ohio-based Kissel Entertainment Company ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

The Adventure Sky Wheel, prior to being installed at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)

Built by Lamberink B.V. in the Netherlands, the Ferris wheel stands 110 feet tall and includes 24 gondolas, which can seat six people each. It also features LED lights in multiple colors for when the wheel operates in the evenings. A spokesperson for the zoo said Adventure Sky Wheel is one of three giant Ferris wheels in Ohio.

Rides on the wheel cost $4 for Columbus Zoo members, and $5 for non-members. Columbus Zoo Gold members and anyone with a ZooMore ride wristband can get on for free.

“One of the best parts of all is that revenue from the rides and attractions helps to support the Zoo’s operating budget, which also benefits the Zoo’s animal care and conservation efforts as we carry out of our mission of empowering people and saving wildlife,” said Anthony Sabo, Vice President of Zoombezi Bay & Guest Services.

Riders must be at least 36 inches tall to get on with a parent or supervisor, and 42 inches tall to ride on their own.