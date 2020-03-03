Columbus Zoo welcomes two new Amur tigers

POWELL, OH (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has announced two new Amur tigers will be joining the exhibit in the Asia Quest area.

According to the Columbus Zoo, Natasha and Changbai, both females, are now part of the exhibit and visitors can see the new additions.

Natasha comes from the Bronx Zoo based on a recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan® for endangered Amur tigers. She will be 8 years old on April 19.

Changbai from Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo. She was born at the Philadelphia Zoo on May 24, 2007. We will be celebrating her 13th birthday this year!

A Facebook post from the zoo says staff members are hoping Natasha will mate with current male Jupiter. This would be the first opportunity for Natasha to be a mom.

Both tigers are now on display.