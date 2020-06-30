Columbus Zoo welcomes “Roary” the African lion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– A new male lion is joining the pride at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, the zoo announced Tuesday.

4-year-old male African lion Roary joins the pride at the Columbus Zoo.

PHOTO CREDIT: The Buffalo Zoo

4-year-old male African lion Roary joins the pride at the Columbus Zoo. PHOTO CREDIT: The Buffalo Zoo

4-year-old male African lion Roary joins the pride at the Columbus Zoo. PHOTO CREDIT: The Buffalo Zoo

Roary the 4-year-old African lion comes to Columbus from The Buffalo Zoo on the recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan to breed with the female lion Kazi, the zoo said.

“After the usual quarantine period, Roary will join the Columbus Zoo’s pride of females consisting of Imara, Nyasi, Asali, and Kazi,” the zoo said on Facebook.

According to the zoo, their most recent lion cubs were born in August 2019 to mother, Naomi, and father, Tomo, who was humanely euthanized at age 15 due to age-related illnesses. Naomi and her three male cubs, TJ, Teddy, and Tony were recently moved together to another facility so that a new breeding male could be introduced to the pride.

According to the Buffalo Zoo, Roary was born in Buffalo in 2016, along with his sisters Asha and Amirah and his half-brother Tobias. All four lions lived at the Buffalo Zoo with parents Tiberius, Lelie, and Lusaka until late 2018 when Tobias relocated to the Denver Zoo. Not long after, Asha and Amirah left for the Detroit Zoo, leaving Roary as the last of the four cubs.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Roary’s time at the Buffalo Zoo.