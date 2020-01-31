Columbus Zoo welcomes new red panda

POWELL, OH (WCMH) — A new red panda has been welcomed at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

According to the zoo’s Facebook page, 1-year-old Kora comes from the Cincinnati Zoo, after a recommendation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ to match her with Columbus’ male red panda General Tso.

“The animal care team says that they are getting along great, and that Kora’s a precocious panda who loves to eat bamboo!” the Facebook post states.

You can identify Kora by her wide “soul patch” on her chin, according to the post.