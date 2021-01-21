Columbus Zoo welcomes first baby animal of 2021: tufted deer fawn

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has announced their first baby animal of the year: a tufted deer fawn.

According to the zoo, the fawn was born to mother, Joslyn, and father, Dexter, on January 4.

The male fawn is currently being hand-raised by his care team due to complications following his birth.

Both mother and fawn are doing well and being kept in a behind-the-scenes habitat until spring, according to the zoo.

“Generally, breeding season for tufted deer is in the fall, and babies are expected to be born in the spring. Joslyn’s baby, however, was born in their outdoor habitat this winter, when temperatures are not conducive for a young animal to thrive. Because of this, the Animal Care team intervened quickly to ensure the animal would be in a temperature-controlled environment,” the zoo released in a Facebook post.

The zoo says he will be reintroduced to mom, Joslyn, soon.