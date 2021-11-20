COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced the birth of a bright orange baby langur in a social media post Saturday afternoon.

According to the post, the female baby was born to mother, Daria, and father, Thai, on November 5. The zoo reports that both mom and baby are doing well, and visitors can see the new addition by visiting their habitat in the Asia Quest section of the zoo.

Langurs are a type of primate found in India, Sri Lanka, Burma, Pakistan and Bangladesh. At birth, langurs have bright orange fur that slowly turns grey over their first six months of life.

Since opening the habitat for them in 2006, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has welcomed 19 langur babies.