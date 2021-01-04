Columbus Zoo visitors can enjoy half-price admission until March 2021

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is offering visitors half-price admission from now until Feb. 28, 2021.

The Zoo has also eased up on the reservation requirement for tickets. According to a release from the Zoo, members and non-members do not need a dated, timed ticket to enter. However, this is subject to change due to weather/limited capacity.

Hours of operation have been adjusted to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Current policies on masks and social distancing have not changed. The Zoo’s website states that medically able visitors who are 10 years old and older must wear a mask everywhere in the Zoo and stay at least six feet apart from people not in their party.