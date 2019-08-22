Columbus Zoo to welcome two gorillas from Wisconsin

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will soon welcome two western lowland gorillas from a Wisconsin zoo.

Shalia, a 17-year-old gorilla and her offspring, 4 1/2-year-old Sulaiman (Sully) will soon transfer from the Milwaukee County Zoo.

Sully’s father, Cassius, died in April 2018, as did another adult female, Naku. Shalia, Sully, and Cassius and Naku’s offspring, female Zahra, were the remaining gorillas in the family group.

Sully’s half-sister, Zahra, transferred to Columbus in June, 2018.

The Western Lowland Gorilla Species Survival Plan recently recommended that it would be in the nest interest of Sully and Shalia to be placed at the Columbus Zoo within a social gorilla situation which includes a silverback adult male gorilla, other females and juveniles of varying ages.

The Columbus Zoo has been a pioneer of gorilla surrogacy for more than 30 years, having raised 16 baby gorillas through its program.