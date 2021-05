POWELL, Ohio (WCMH)– The Delaware Public Health District will hold a walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Saturday.

DPHD says they will be outside the front gate to administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine from 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. to those 12 years and older.

Second doses will be scheduled for June 19 at the Willis Education Center in Delaware.

The cost of zoo parking and admission still applies.