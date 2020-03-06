Columbus Zoo shares update on cheetah cubs born through in vitro fertilization

POWELL, OH (WCMH ) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium shared an update on the health of the world’s first two cheetah cubs born through in vitro fertilization.

“This could save the species,” said Columbus Zoo and Aquarium President Tom Stalf said of the procedure.

Stalf introduced the two cubs to the world during a news conference, Friday.

According to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, the cheetahs are now being reared by the zoo’s animal care team after checkups indicated the female cub was not gaining enough weight.

“The Columbus Zoo team has extensive experience in hand rearing cheetahs that require intervention, including the cubs’ mother, Izzy, and her litter mates. The cheetah cubs are currently being fed every four hours around the clock,” the zoo said in a Facebook post.

Both cheetahs, a male and a female, need to be reared by the care team, since a mother cheetah’s milk will dry up when only caring for one cub.

The zoo says the cubs’ mother, Izzy, is allowing the care team to express milk from her. Samples of her milk will be contributed to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute milk repository.