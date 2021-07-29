Columbus Zoo, Shadowbox Live and Ballet Met among recipients of millions of dollars in in federal grants

by: By Mark Somerson | Columbus Business First

Posted: / Updated:

DAN TRITTSCHUH FOR ACBJ
The Columbus Museum of Art was among area arts organizations to receive a grant through a federal program aimed at helping venues shuttered by Covid-19.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) –Dozens of Columbus-area performance venues, museums and art organizations received tens of millions of dollars in grants through a federal program aimed at helping venues shuttered by Covid-19.

The Columbus region saw grants awarded to businesses and nonprofits like the Columbus Museum of Art, the Schottenstein Center and Ballet Met through the $16 billion Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program.

Individual grants ranged from $3,600 at the low end up to $10 million, the maximum grant available under the program.

The program awarded grants for venues shuttered amid Covid-19 equal to 45% of their gross earned revenue, with a cap of $10 million for a single grant.

The top 10 grant recipients in Columbus were:

  1. Columbus Zoo & Aquarium: $10 million
  2. Columbus Association for the Performing Arts: $10 million
  3. Jerome Schottenstein Center: $10 million
  4. Franklin County Historical Society: $5.25 million
  5. Connecticut Association for the Performing Arts: $2.5 million (Operated in Columbus by CAPA)
  6. Prime Social Group: $1.68 million
  7. ShadoArt Productions, Inc: $1.24 million (Shadowbox Live)
  8. Ballet Met: $1.2 million
  9. Gateway Film Center: $922,466
  10. Columbus Museum of Art: $603,657

So far, more than $7.5 billion has been awarded to more than 10,000 venues across the country. According to the U.S. Small Business Association, more than two-thirds of the grants have gone to venues with fewer than 10 employees. The program has a carve-out of $2 billion for eligible applicants with up to 50 full-time employees.

