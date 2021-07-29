Columbus Zoo, Shadowbox Live and Ballet Met among recipients of millions of dollars in in federal grants

DAN TRITTSCHUH FOR ACBJ The Columbus Museum of Art was among area arts organizations to receive a grant through a federal program aimed at helping venues shuttered by Covid-19.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) –Dozens of Columbus-area performance venues, museums and art organizations received tens of millions of dollars in grants through a federal program aimed at helping venues shuttered by Covid-19.

The Columbus region saw grants awarded to businesses and nonprofits like the Columbus Museum of Art, the Schottenstein Center and Ballet Met through the $16 billion Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program.

Individual grants ranged from $3,600 at the low end up to $10 million, the maximum grant available under the program.

The program awarded grants for venues shuttered amid Covid-19 equal to 45% of their gross earned revenue, with a cap of $10 million for a single grant.

The top 10 grant recipients in Columbus were:

Columbus Zoo & Aquarium: $10 million Columbus Association for the Performing Arts: $10 million Jerome Schottenstein Center: $10 million Franklin County Historical Society: $5.25 million Connecticut Association for the Performing Arts: $2.5 million (Operated in Columbus by CAPA) Prime Social Group: $1.68 million ShadoArt Productions, Inc: $1.24 million (Shadowbox Live) Ballet Met: $1.2 million Gateway Film Center: $922,466 Columbus Museum of Art: $603,657

So far, more than $7.5 billion has been awarded to more than 10,000 venues across the country. According to the U.S. Small Business Association, more than two-thirds of the grants have gone to venues with fewer than 10 employees. The program has a carve-out of $2 billion for eligible applicants with up to 50 full-time employees.

