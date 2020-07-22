Columbus Zoo searching for missing red panda

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium says it is searching for a red panda that was discovered missing from her habitat Wednesday.

The animal was last seen the evening of July 21 in her Asia Quest habitat.

The zoo describes her as a small non-threatening mammal about the size of a raccoon.

Animal Care staff have been conducting an extensive search in the dense vegetation in and around the animal’s habitat and throughout the facility, according to the zoo. As an added precaution, other animals living nearby in Asia Quest habitats have been brought indoors so their habitats can be thoroughly searched.