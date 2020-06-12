Columbus Zoo reopens for members Friday, all guests June 15

POWELL, OH (WCMH) — After months of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium reopens Friday.

The Zoo will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., and all zoo visits, including for members will require a dated, timed ticket to help ensure that social distancing and other precautions are followed appropriately.

But if you haven’t got a ticket yet, you’re out of luck, the zoo has announced that all member times have already sold out.

The zoo has been closed to the public since March 16 in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic and to support efforts to help reduce the spread of the virus within the community.

On Thursday the zoo announced that Jungle Jack Hanna would be retiring at the end of the year. Hanna has called the Columbus Zoo home since 1978, serving as both director and director emeritus over his 42 years in Central Ohio.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium released the following guidelines for guests:

Timed Ticketing. All Zoo visits will now require a dated, timed ticket, including all Members. Tickets must be pre-purchased or pre-registered online prior to date of visit. Each ticket will also have an entry timeslot. To help minimize crowds in our entrance plaza, guests cannot arrive prior to their timeslot to enter the Zoo. Timed tickets will be available for purchase beginning immediately so guests can begin planning their visit starting June 15 and beyond.

With more than 3 miles of open-air pathways available and admission at a limited capacity, this will allow our guests to be able to maintain social distancing. The majority of the outdoor habitats and viewing areas will be open and available to guests. Some modifications have been implemented, including spacing in front of viewing windows to minimize contact with glass surfaces, and removal of some seating and objects to encourage guest flow and social distancing. One-way direction has been instituted in certain Zoo regions that contain smaller pathways. If a viewing area is too narrow and social distancing is not possible, then that viewing area will be closed. Some indoor habitats and areas may be open during the Zoo’s reopening while animal encounters, some rides, trams, playgrounds, group programs and events, and interactive stations will be unavailable at times. Availability is subject to change due to operational considerations. Health and Wellness. Face coverings will be mandatory for all Zoo team members in accordance with state regulations. Face coverings for our guests are highly encouraged, but not required. Employees’ temperatures will be checked daily before beginning work at the Zoo. At this time, guest temperature checks will not be required prior to entering the Zoo; however, we ask that guests stay home if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms outlined through by area health departments and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). More than 50 hand sanitizing stations and 14 sets of restrooms are available throughout the park to encourage handwashing and personal hygiene. All restroom facilities and high-touch surfaces, including picnic tables, benches, railings and trash cans, will be frequently disinfected throughout the operating day. Additionally, all rental equipment (strollers, wheelchairs and motorized scooters) will be disinfected before and after each use.

Zoombezi Bay is set to kick off its delayed 2020 season on June 19.

For more information visit ColumbusZoo.org.