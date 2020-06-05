Columbus Zoo reopening for members June 12, all guests June 15

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has announced when it will be reopening to guests.

According to the zoo, members can come visit starting June 12, 13 and 14, and will be open to all guests starting June 15.

The Zoo will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., and all zoo visits, including for members will require a dated, timed ticket to help ensure that social distancing and other precautions are followed appropriately.

The zoo has been closed to the public since March 16 in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic and to support efforts to help reduce the spread of the virus within the community.

Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that Ohio zoos and museums could reopen beginning June 10.

A release from the zoo says it will use June 10 and 11 to provide more time to hire and train seasonal staff.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium released the following guidelines for guests: