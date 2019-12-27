Columbus Zoo offering free Wildlights admission to current, retired first responders

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is offering free admission to any current or retired first responders and public safety personnel and up to five of their guests.

The zoo is calling the offer a thank you to “those who protect and serve our community.”

The offer is valid daily until Jan. 5, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the close of Wildlights.

Personnel who qualify for free admission include firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, uniformed police officers, state troopers, border patrol agents, deputies, criminal investigators, investigators, evidence technicians, firearms examiners, crime lab technicians, 911 dispatchers, correction officers, handwriting examiners, intelligence analysts, and investigative assistants.

A valid fire or police photo ID must be presented at the zoo’s ticket window. Badges or credentials are accepted only if accompanied by a photo ID. All IDs must specifically show proof of the department of employment.

Parking is $10 per vehicle.