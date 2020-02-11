Columbus Zoo offering free admission for President’s Day

POWELL, OH (WCMH) — In honor of President’s Day, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is offering free admission to guests.

According to a release from the zoo, free admission will be valid February 17 during regular the regular hours of 10am to 4pm. The standard parking fee of $10 will apply to non-members.

Also, the zoo announced that guests can enjoy half-price admission throughout the remainder of February.

“We are proud to offer this special promotion on President’s Day as a way to show our gratitude for the valuable support we receive from the community. It’s also another opportunity to share engaging and educational experiences with our guests as we work together to protect the future of wildlife for generations to come,” said Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Executive Vice President of External Affairs Janelle Coleman.

For more information, visit ColumbusZoo.org