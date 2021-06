POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is offering free admission to father figures on Father’s Day.

All father figures accompanied by a at least one of their children or grandchildren, regardless of age, will be offered free admission to the zoo, Sunday.

The child’s admission rate will follow the Zoo’s regular admission rules based on his or her age or membership affiliation.

For more information, visit ColumbusZoo.org.