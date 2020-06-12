Columbus Zoo offering drive-in movies starting June 19

POWELL, OH (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will be offering drive-in movies in its parking lot during for a month. 

According to the zoo, the drive-in ZOOvies start June 19, at 5:30pm, and continuing on each Friday and Saturday until July 11, guests can come to the parking lot and catch a flick under the stars in the comfort of their own vehicles.  

The price is $30 per vehicle for non-members and $25 for members (and comes with a free bag of popcorn). If you pay for the double feature (the second movie starts at 9:30pm), you can save $10.  

The movies offered the first weekend are “The Secret Life of Pets 2” at 5:30pm, followed by “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” at 9:30pm.

For a full list of movies and dates, go to ColumbusZoo.org.

