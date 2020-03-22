Columbus Zoo nominated for best zoo in the country by USA Today

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has been nominated as one of the best zoos in the country by USA Today.

The Columbus Zoo is among 20 zoos up for the vote as the best in the country, and readers can vote to make them number.

However, Columbus has some stiff competition, among them includes the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and the Smithsonian National Zoo.

Columbus is currently 7th with Cincinnati leading the way at number one.

You can vote for the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium here.

Also, the Polar Frontier at the Columbus Zoo is up for Best Exhibit, and The Wilds is up for Best Safari Park.

Readers have until April 13 at noon to vote, and the winners will be announced April 24.