COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Wildlights are back at the Columbus Zoo beginning Friday, with reservations being required this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Columbus Zoo says the light exhibit will be displayed from Nov. 20 to Jan. 3, with the Zoo closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas days.

The Wildlights schedule is as follows:

Sunday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Guests are required to make reservations to help ensure proper social distancing. Mask-wearing is also required.

For information and to schedule a visit, go to the Columbus Zoo’s website here.