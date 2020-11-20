Columbus Zoo lights are back, with reservations required

Local News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Wildlights are back at the Columbus Zoo beginning Friday, with reservations being required this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Columbus Zoo says the light exhibit will be displayed from Nov. 20 to Jan. 3, with the Zoo closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas days.

The Wildlights schedule is as follows:

  • Sunday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Guests are required to make reservations to help ensure proper social distancing. Mask-wearing is also required.

For information and to schedule a visit, go to the Columbus Zoo’s website here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools