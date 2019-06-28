Columbus Zoo honoring military members with ‘free dayz’ through July 7

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is offering free admission to military families during the Fourth of July holiday week.

The zoo is hosting Military Family Free Dayz from June 29 through July 7 to honor members of the military, past and present

On these days, military personnel (active-duty, veteran, retired, guard and reserves) and their immediate family can get free admission to the zoo and discounted admission to Zoombezi Bay.

To participate, military members must show a military ID or proof of service.

