Columbus Zoo honoring active duty military, veterans with ‘Free Day’ on Monday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Veterans and active duty military and their immediate families can visit the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium for free on Veterans Free Day at the Zoo on Monday, Nov. 11.

Zoo officials said the event will be held on Veterans Day to “honor our veterans and the sacrifices made to our nation.”

During this event, military personnel, both past and present, and their immediate family can enjoy free admission to the zoo for the day.

Active duty and military veterans must show ID or other proof of service to get in free.

Parking is $10 per vehicle, and the admission offer, available only at the Zoo’s entrance, applies to veterans, retired military personnel, active duty military personnel, and U.S. National Guard and reservists.

Immediate family is defined as the military personnel’s spouse and any children living in the household.

As an added bonus this year, every guest who visits the Columbus Zoo on Monday, Nov. 11 will receive a FREE ticket at the exit that can be used for one return visit to the Columbus Zoo between Nov. 15 and Jan. 5 to enjoy Wildlights, which a central Ohio family tradition that features animated light shows, millions of twinkling LED lights, and a 42-foot Sparkling Spruce and Santa.

