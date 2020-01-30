Columbus Zoo event offers comedy for conservation

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There is something new coming to the Columbus Zoo.

It’s not a new baby animal or a new exhibit, but it may make you laugh and learn.

On Feb. 6, the zoo will debut its new Comedy for Conservation series.

“We are bringing in national comedian acts to the zoo,” Kristen Wojdyla, a spokesperson from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, said.

The 21-and-over, adult-only events hope to bring in a new audience to the zoo.

“You will get a comedy show, you will learn about our conservation efforts, and you will get some animal meet and greets,” Wojdyla added.

By coming to the comedy show, patrons will be supporting and learning about the zoo’s conservation efforts around the globe.

“Many of the animals you see every day at the zoo, we are working with conservation groups in the wild,” Shawn Brehob, the Zoo’s director of Animal Programs said.

The zoo recently sent $10,000 in aid to Australia to help in the recovery efforts to help in the wake of devastating bush fires. The zoo also has a well-known manatee rehab facility and is working now to help certain types of endangered tortoises around the world.

“We want guests to fall in love with these animals, and learn about what is going on in the wild,” Brehob said.

In a special partnership, for a limited time and only for a limited amount, NBC 4 viewers can get a $10 off to the event by using the code NBC4ZOO when you buy your tickets. Just go to columbuszoo.org to buy tickets.

General Admission tickets are $45, $40 for zoo members.

The Zoo’s first comedian is New York-based Matteo Lane on Feb. 6 and 7.

Comedian Pete Lee is coming March 26 and 27.

A third comedian who has not yet been chosen is coming in June.

General admission doors open at 7:15 p.m.