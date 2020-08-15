Columbus Zoo ending ‘Surfin’ Safari’ animal show due to financial effects of COVID-19

POWELL, OH (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will be ending its animal show “Surfin’ Safari” because of the financial effects from COVID-19.

The zoo announced the closing on its Facebook page, Saturday.

“For many years, we have enjoyed the opportunity to share the wide range of talents and personalities of these animals, surprising and delighting guests of all ages. The presentation’s animal stars are mostly dogs and cats, but there are some exotic animals who demonstrate their star status on stage, too. All of the animals are rescues and many of the dog and cat stars came from shelters and rescue groups right here in Central Ohio. We want to let you know the company that produces Surfin’ Safari is working to ensure that all of these animals have loving and forever homes,” the Facebook post reads.

The last show will be Sunday. For more information, go to the Columbus Zoo’s website.