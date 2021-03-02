Columbus Zoo elephant ‘Phoebe’ expecting calf this summer

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — Asian elephant Phoebe is pregnant and expecting a calf this summer, according to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

The zoo says Phoebe is in the third trimester of her pregnancy and will likely give birth to her calf in mid- to late June. According to the zoo, elephants have the longest gestational period of all mammals, lasting approximately 22 months. At birth, newborn elephant calves can weigh between 200 and 300 pounds and stand approximately three feet tall.

“Thanks to the incredible bond she shares with her care team, over the last several months, Phoebe has voluntarily participated in regular ultrasound imaging, which has enabled staff to monitor the calf’s development through the imaging. Ultrasound imaging is not used to determine the sex of elephant calves while in the womb, and the team will determine the sex of the calf when the calf is born. The Zoo’s Animal Care team will continue to monitor Phoebe closely, and she will be tended to 24 hours a day during the later stages of her pregnancy,” the zoo released in a statement.

Phoebe came to the Columbus Zoo in January 2002 and now resides in Central Ohio alongside the other five Asian elephants in the Asia Quest region—males Hank (this calf’s father) and Beco (Phoebe’s son), and females Connie, Sunny and Rudy. This calf will be Phoebe’s fourth calf born at the Columbus Zoo and her fifth calf overall.