Columbus Zoo changes mask policy, no longer required outside

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo announced that starting Tuesday, masks will no longer be required outdoors at the zoo, with some exceptions.

Masks will not be required unless guests cannot “safely and consistently social distance from other groups,” the zoo wrote in a statement.

Masks are still required for indoor spaces.

The zoo will continue disinfecting high-touch areas throughout the property.

“We will continue to evaluate best practices for the health and safety of our guests, animals, and team members by continuing to monitor developments and follow guidance from federal, state, and local health authorities,” the zoo wrote in a statement.

