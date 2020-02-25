Columbus Zoo celebrating ‘International Polar Bear Day’ with new cub video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In honor of the upcoming “International Polar Bear Day” on February 27, the Columbus Zoo just released a new video featuring a 3-month-old polar bear cub.

According to the Columbus Zoo, the staff has been monitoring “every minute” of this cub’s life to make sure he was, “nursing, sleeping, growing and hitting all of his milestones as expected.”

A member of the Polar Frontier Teams says, “Watching a mother polar bear and her cub in the den is absolutely amazing, and while it is A TON OF WORK (like any newborn is), we are well aware of what an extremely unique opportunity we have to observe such an intimate and valuable time in the lives of both mom, Aurora, and her cub.”

The cub and his mother also just got access to more space behind the scenes. A bedroom area was opened up next to their original den. These are some of the first videos of the cub leaving the secure den area.