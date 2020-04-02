Breaking News
Columbus Zoo asking for help naming polar bear cub

POWELL, OH (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is asking the public to help name the new polar bear cub.  

The Columbus Zoo has launched a naming opportunity for people to help name polar bear Aurora’s 4-month old male cub. 

The choices are between Minik, Kulu and Corky. 

The Animal Care team selected the first two names, while Armstrong World Industries, which has supported the zoo for years, selected Corky to honor their beginnings as a cork manufacturer. 

You can vote online daily through April 20, and the zoo will reveal the chosen name on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, April 22!  

Vote and learn more about the inspiration behind the selected names here: columbuszoo.org/namethecub 

