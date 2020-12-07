Columbus Zoo announces death of Toni, a western lowland gorilla, at age 48

by: NBC4 staff

Toni

Photo courtesy Columbus Zoo

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo has said that Toni, a western lowland gorilla two weeks just of her 49th birthday, was humanely euthanized Sunday.

In a Facebook post Monday, the zoo said Toni’s health had declined significantly in recent weeks. She had well exceeded her median life expectancy of 39.1 years.

Toni was born on Dec. 28, 1971, to Colo, her mother, and Bongo, at the zoo. Toni was Colo’s last surviving offspring.

Colo, the first zoo-born gorilla and a Columbus Zoo mainstay for generations, died at age 60 in 2017.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

