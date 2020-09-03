Columbus Zoo announces birth of female Masai giraffe

POWELL, OH (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has announced another Masai giraffe calf was born.

According to the zoo, the female giraffe was born August 27, 2020 at 7:48 p.m., to 19-year-old mother, Jana.

Zoo members say the calf appears to be strong and energetic, even testing out her running skills the next morning.

Jana’s calf arrived almost exactly two months after mother, Zuri, gave birth to her male calf on June 28. Zuri’s calf continues to be doing well and recently made his public debut.

“These births are extremely significant, as these calves play a huge role in protecting the future of the endangered Masai giraffe. With the increasing challenges that Masai giraffes continue to face in their native range, it’s more important than ever to do our part to help them. I am incredibly proud of our team for their expertise, care, contributions made to the zoological community, and the wonderful experiences they provide to our supportive community as together we remain committed to the conservation of wildlife around the globe,” said Columbus Zoo and Aquarium President/CEO Tom Stalf.

The father of the calves is 10-year-old Enzi, who arrived at the Columbus Zoo in 2013 after first being at The Wilds and the Toledo Zoo, where he was born.