Columbus Zoo and Aquarium to close beginning March 16

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will be closed temporarily effective Monday, March 16, due to concerns about novel coronavirus (COVID-19) exposure.

According to zoo officials, they haven’t found any cases of exposure in their facilities, but the decision to close was made to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Authorities say essential zoo staff will remain to care for the animals while other staff will work from home.

Zoo leaders say they’ll work with federal, state, and local authorities to decide when to reopen the park.

