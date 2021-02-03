Columbus Zoo and Aquarium welcomes seven new-born Eastern Massasauga rattlesnakes

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) – Seven Eastern Massasauga rattlesnakes were born at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, making it one of five facilities to successfully breed the subspecies.

According to zoologist, these snakes are in the Eastern Massasauga Rattlesnake Species Survival Plan® (SSP), a program coordinated by the AZA to maintain the genetic diversity of threatened and endangered species in humans care.

“The eastern massasauga perfectly represents how we are working to advance knowledge about them through important breeding efforts and data collection from the field. Conservation is complex and it takes a great deal of patience, hard work, and collaboration to be successful. We are proud to work with our partners to benefit eastern massasaugas and other species that rely on the massasaugas’ presence within their ecosystems,” said Columbus Zoo and Aquarium President/CEO Tom Stalf.

The mother to the seven Massasauga snakes arrived at the Columbus Zoo from the Toronto Zoo in Canada in 2016. The father arrived from Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo in 2018, says Columbus Zoo.

Guests can view the babies’ father in the Zoo’s Reptile Building daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and admission is half-priced, while the babies are being monitored by their care team.

For more information on these snakes, visit the Columbus Zoo.