DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – The low air quality continues to affect several states, including Ohio, in several ways.

Zoos in Wisconsin and Michigan have moved some of their animals inside over concerns the air pollution could have. The team at the Columbus Zoo is watching the conditions and animals closely too.

“We don’t have the same parameters to measure in animals but assume it has the same effect on animals as it does on people,” said Dr. Randy Junge, Vice President of Animal Health at the Columbus Zoo. “When air quality changes we monitor if animals are having respiratory difficulty or shortness of breath or exercise intolerance — the same signs you would have if you had difficulty breathing.”

The team at the Columbus Zoo has been talking with those at zoos farther north, according to Junge.

“It’s not affecting us as significantly as it is them and we’re watching their activities, trying to learn from them in case we need to make some kind of adjustments,” he said.

At this point, most of the animals at the Columbus Zoo are still outside. The flamingos were kept inside Thursday because of the poor air quality. Birds are more likely to be negatively impacted by the poor air quality, according to Junge. He said other animals have been given the option to go inside but were not brought inside like at some other zoos.

“The animals pace themselves. If they don’t feel like exerting, they don’t. They’ll just sit around in a cool spot and relax. They’re not out doing heavy athletics like some people are,” Junge said. “So we don’t have to be concerned about them overexerting themselves. Animals are good at pacing themselves for the environment they’re in.”



Staff at the zoo is asked to be keep an eye out for one another and visitors who might be having problems breathing, according to a spokesperson. There are also indoor break areas. Zoo attendance has not been affected by the air quality, according to the zoo.