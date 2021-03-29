Columbus Zoo and Aquarium CEO, CFO resign following investigation

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An investigation into the improper use of resources has led to the resignation of two leaders of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

According to a statement from the zoo, President and CEO Tom Stalf and Executive Vice President and CFO Greg Bell have voluntarily resigned their positions.

After a report of the possible improper use of Columbus Zoo resources, the zoo’s board of directors started an internal investigation and also hired a law firm, Porter Wright, to conduct an independent inquiry. Porter Wright reported their findings Monday.

Details on what the possible improper use entails was not mentioned in the zoo’s statement.

Former Zoo Executive Director and Director Emeritus Jerry Borin will serve in an interim role as the zoo’s president and CEO.

The zoo said it will be looking at its “key financial areas to protect the organization’s integrity and resources,” the statement said. The Ohio Ethics Commission may also investigate, the zoo’s statement added.

The management team will begin a nationwide search for a new CEO immediately.