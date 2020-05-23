Columbus Youth Council works to put on a virtual prom

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Normally around this time of year, seniors put on their fanciest threads and head out to prom to dance the night away. The COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to those plans, but a group of students are using technology to get around that.

Not having a traditional prom is disappointing to a lot of seniors this year, but organizers said having a virtual prom is the next best thing. Jaylon Jackson, a junior at Centennial High School, is a member of the Columbus Youth Council.

“I would be heart broken,” Jackson said. “Just missing out on everything you worked hard for, to walk the stage, the prom. I’d be devastated.”

CYC along with the Columbus City Council planned the virtual event. Councilperson Shayla Favor said this event was needed.

“They deserve this opportunity to celebrate their high school careers,” Favor said. “They worked so hard to achieve academically. They played sports, won championships and built great friendships.”

The point of the event is to acknowledge the hard work juniors and graduating seniors have done in school.

“It’s the best thing we could do right now,” Jackson said. “Of course nothing would be as good as going to the real thing with your friends or date and dancing with everyone. It’s the best we could do right now.”

Students will still be able to cut a rug with their fellow classmates along with government officials and celebrities who are all expected to make appearances.

The event will be live-streamed on Instagram, Facebook and on mycolumbuspower.com.

“Everybody’s getting dressed up. I am going to get dressed up,” Favor said. “I’m going to put a whole situation on, dress on and makeup done. We are in unprecedented times.”

Students will have the opportunity to compete in the virtual prom “Dance Off.” Students are asked to post a video on Instagram showing off their fancy dance moves and name their high school in the caption using the hashtag #Power614VirtualProm in the post to compete. Virtual Prom night DJ Mr. King will announce winners of the “Dance Off.”