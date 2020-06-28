Columbus women’s bicycle ride held to call attention to racial disparity

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Sunday was a day of demonstrations in downtown Columbus.

All of the demonstrations may be a little different, but they’re all calling for the same things… an end to racism.

One demonstration started at 6 p.m., just as another was on its way back to City Hall.

The We Will Not Be Silent March started at 6. At the same time, going around the city, is the Women’s Freedom Ride 614.

The Women’s Freedom Ride 614 involved between 100 and 200 people on bikes. It was one of the more unique protests in Columbus over the last month.

Organizers said the ride is meant to do a couple different things. They’re calling out racial injustice, and they also want to bring attention to the health disparities the Black community faces and how Black women are affected by racism.

As for why they decided on a bike ride, organizers said it’s a different way to keep the momentum of the movement going forward both literally and figuratively.

“We wanted to incorporate the importance of health and wellness in this because if we’re not physically and mentally fit for this fight, then we’re not going to be here for the longevity of it,” said Maria Houston of the Women’s Freedom Ride 614. “And so we said what other way besides marching could we have our voice be heard.”

The plan was to do between four and five miles downtown and end up at the Statehouse.