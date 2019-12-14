Columbus woman’s last wish will benefit children this holiday season

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A local family lost a loved one, and instead of flowers, they were asking for toy donations because that’s what they said their mom wanted.

The Columbus Fire Departement received the call a couple of nights ago to pick up toys from a funeral home.

They said that was a pretty unusual request.

When they went to pick up the toys, there were five huge bags waiting to be donated.

The Bott family said their mom Rose died in hospice and instead of flowers, she told them she wanted to help the community.

“I think that’s quite inspiring to people that she would come up with something like that and she had told the kids earlier and her husband, she said, ‘Don’t get me flowers because they die and we throw them away,'” said retired firefighter Mike Mullins, who volunteers with the Firefighters For Kids toy drive.

Saturday was Rose Bott’s funeral. She was 88 years old.

All of the toys were donated to the Firefighters For Kids toy drive.