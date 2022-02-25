COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– A Columbus woman is headed on a free trip to Greece after winning the grand prize in a “TODAY with Hoda & Jenna” contest.

On the last day of their “Trip-A-Day Giveaway,” Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager surprise Reese Fowler, a Columbus house cleaner of more than 40 years, with a vacation to Santorini, Greece.

Fowler entered the contest with an original, upbeat song about the cleaning lady who needs a break that Kotb and Hager shared a potion of during the show Friday morning.

“God is so good to this Bexley cleaning lady of 40 years,” Fowler told NBC4 in a text message.

“Who are you going to take? Do you know yet?” Kotb asked Fowler.

“I might take my pastor,” she replied.

“Oooooh Reece!” Kotb and Hager replied excitedly.

“That’s my husband!” Fowler said as they all laughed together.

Congratulations to the final winner of our trip-a-day giveaway! pic.twitter.com/lGhjnLzpR7 — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) February 25, 2022

