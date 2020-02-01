1  of  3
Columbus woman says man ransacked car while she slept inside

Local News

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus woman says someone stole items worth more than $2,000 from her car, while she was asleep inside.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in a parking lot along the 2500 block of Arborview Drive, according to a police report.

A 20-year-old woman says she was asleep in her car when she woke up and found a man inside taking items. She said property including $570 in cash, $800 in gift cards, a phone, a purse and a diamond necklace were stolen.

The suspect was described as a black male around 20 years old. He stood around 5’10 and weighed 150 pounds. He wore a black jacket, dark red jeans and a red, black and white toboggan.

No arrests were made.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

