Columbus woman missing since January 2018

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus woman went missing more than a year and a half ago and police are renewing their efforts to find her.

LeShay Dungey has not been seen since Jan. 10, 2018, the day she left her place of employment, 6364 Frantz Road in Dublin.

After that, family members attempted to contact her through social media but no response was received.

According to police detectives, Dungey, now 20 years old, was on COTA bus #22, on her way to visit a friend who lived in the area of Summit Street and East 18th Avenue.

Dungey messaged her friend at 8:25 p.m. while walking from the bus stop, however, she did not arrive at her destination.

Dungey is a black female, 5’9, 120 to 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

In April, Central Ohio Crime Stoppers offered a cash reward for intormation leading to her return.