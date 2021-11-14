COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus woman is dead after a single-car crash on Interstate 270 early Sunday morning.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says Kari Marchele Anderson Latham, 25, was driving north on I-270 in Mifflin Township, just north of the I-670 interchange at John Glenn International Airport.

Just before 12:30 a.m., a sheriff’s office release states, Latham’s 2011 black Chevrolet Alero went off the road for unknown reasons and struck the concrete median. She then continued north, crossed both northbound lanes, went off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole.

Latham was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said they don’t believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, but Latham was not wearing a seatbelt. Their investigation is ongoing.