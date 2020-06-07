Columbus woman injured following shootout due to social media argument

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 50-year-old Columbus woman was injured after Columbus Police said she was shot following an altercation that started over social media posts early Saturday morning.

According to police, the victim was engaged in an argument over social media with another woman when the victim challenged to other woman to meet at her home and fight her, which the woman accepted.

The victim was outside her home when two vehicles full of people arrived at the Brehl Avenue residence.

Police said a passenger in the second vehicle popped up out of the car’s sunroof and began shooting at the home, hitting the victim in the abdomen.

Another person living in the Brehl Avenue home grabbed a rifle from inside the home and fired at the suspect vehicle, police said.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141.