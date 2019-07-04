Columbus woman fined $500K by ICE will not be intimidated

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Supporters of Edith Espinal rallied Wednesday afternoon to protest a notice she received fining her almost a half million dollars.

Espinal has been living at a Clintonville church for 21 months now, taking sanctuary there rather than face deportation.

Immigration and customs enforcement have reportedly issued dozens of fine notices to undocumented immigrants.

Ohio Congresswoman Joyce Beatty said she has sent letters to the White House and Homeland Security expressing her outrage about the fines and the recently reported conditions in dention camps on the southern border.

“We have people with children at the border who are in conditions that none of us would stand for – to levy a half million dollar fine on someone whose fighting for their life and children – one word – intimidation,” Beatty said.

Espinal said she will not be intimidated by the letter. She has 30 days to appeal the fine.